Election 2020: Cocoa regions are for Akua Donkor - Adakabre

GFP flagbearer, Akua Donkor

The running mate of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP) Adakabre Frimpong Manso says Cocoa regions in the country are the party’s stronghold in the upcoming polls.

According to him, a lot more people from those regions and other parts of the country will in the coming days declare support for his candidate.



“Basically, there are people out there who wanted to see a showing for them to firm their views about the party. So going forward, we’ll be seeing people firming up their views and joining the party. The stronghold of the Ghana Freedom Party will be the 6 cocoa regions because cocoa is the backbone of the economy,” he told Francis Abban on the Morning Starr Tuesday.



He added: “There are plans far ahead for Akua Donkor’s ideas to be out there for Ghanaians to see her ideas. Akua Donkor deserves all the credit for being able to contest because she’s been part of the process since 2012. It’s not surprising we have been cleared to contest and it depicts the fairness of the electoral commission”.



EC disqualifies candidates



Five presidential candidates have been disqualified by the Electoral Commission after a thorough review process, as the country prepares for the December 7 elections.

The disqualified candidates include Kwesi Bosomoro [PAP], Akwesi Addae Odike [UFP], Marricke Kofi Gane [independent], Kofi Koranteng [independent], and Agyenim Boateng [independent].



Factors hindering these candidates from contesting the 2020 elections according to the EC chair Jean Mensah include IT issues, similar handwriting and signatures, fake signatures, supporters from the same districts, incomplete data among others of which have been reported to the police CID for investigations.



Their filing fees of GHC100,000 will, however, be reimbursed, the EC noted.



The remaining Twelve out of the total Seventeen that filed their nominations will have the chance to represent their parties at the polls.



EC chairperson Madam Jean-Mensah made the announcement at a ‘let the citizen know’ press briefing today October 19.

They include Mr Alfred Kwame Asiedu Walker, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Christain Kwabena Andrews, Ms Bridget Dzorgbenuku and John Dramani Mahama.



Others are Madam Akua Donkor, Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings, Hassan Ayariga, Ivan Kobina Greenstreet, Henry Herbert Lartey, Kofi Akpaloo and David Apasera



Two women for the first time in the nation’s history will contest at the general election.