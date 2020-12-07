Election 2020: Confusion disrupts voting process at Kayoro in Upper East

The officer being escorted out of the polling station

Correspondence from Upper East Region:

Confusion has disrupted the electoral process at Kadania polling station in Kayoro in the Chiana-Paga Constituency, GhanaWeb's Senyalah Castro reports.



The confusion broke out after an ambulance officer deployed to maintain security at the polling station allegedly hit the leg of a voter for failing to obey rules.



Sources explaining how the incident happened said the security officer in the discharge of his duties hit the leg of the voter for trying to jump the queue.



The source said following the slow pace at which the voting process was moving, EC officials at the polling station gave numbers to voters which were to be adhered to diligently.



But being a bit uncomfortable with the long queue, the victim was said to have tried jumping the queue which led to him being hit by the security officer who demanded that he returned to his former position.

Details had it that the action of the Security officer did not go down well with the youth of the area who pounced on him and caused serious injuries to his head.



The fracas caused EC officials to break the process to resolve the issue.



It was gathered that it took the intervention of the New Patriotic Party Parliamentary Candidate for the area, Robert Aloo and his team to douse tensions.



The officer, according to reports, was later escorted under tight security out of the polling station by some "good Samaritans" who are said to have taken him to the nearest health facility.