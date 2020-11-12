Election 2020: Construct our roads if you win – Chereponi Chiefs to PNC’s Apasera

File Photo: A road under construction

The Paramount Chief of Chereponi has pleaded with David Apasera, the presidential candidate of the Peoples National Convention (PNC) to prioritize the construction of the Nalerigu-Chereponi road if he assumes office as the President of the Republic of Ghana.

This followed a courtesy call on him by the PNC Flagbearer at his Palace in Chereponi.



Mr Apasera who commenced his campaign tour of the North-East Region was in Chereponi to launch the Parliamentary bid of the PNC candidate Eugene TK Bashiru and to further introduce him to the constituents.



The courtesy call on the paramount chief was followed by a mammoth rally at the Chereponi School Park where Mr Apasera addressed an enthusiastic youthful crowd pledging to allocate resources for a comprehensively free education system starting from kindergarten to tertiary the level.

As the Chief pleaded, the PNC Presidential Candidate promised to construct a first class road from Nalerigu to Chereponi to eliminate the travel burden facing the people within the catchment area.



He further indicated that such an intervention will undoubtedly boost the economic activities within the area thereby empowering the people and improving their livelihoods. This was received with assuring cheers and applause from the crowd.



The Presidential candidate was accompanied on the tour by his Vice Presidential Candidate, Rev Dr Divine Ayivor, National Chairman, Hon Moses Dani Baah, National Communications Secretary, Awudu Ishaq as well as other National, Regional and Constituency.