Election 2020: Cooperate with EC – House of Chiefs President to NPP, NDC

President of the National House of Chiefs, Ogyeahohoo Yaw Gyebi II

President of the National House of Chiefs, Ogyeahohoo Yaw Gyebi II has urged all political parties to liaise with the Electoral Commission (EC) to enable the elections management body conduct a successful elections this year.

Speaking in an interview with TV3’s Roland Walker Ogyeahohoo Yaw Gyebi II asked the two major political parties, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) not to act in ways that will jeoperdise the conduct of the pols.



“The electoral commission has done a very good job so far,” he said, adding that “Broadly, we all have to cooperate and assist the Electoral Commission.

“All over the world, everybody is praising Ghanaians but we should also remember at each point in time, there are skirmishes here. As far as I am concerned, there have not been many crashes in the country, but I wish there was none.