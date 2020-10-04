Election 2020: Defend yourselves If you have to - Kwesi Pratt charges Ghanaians

Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt has charged Ghanaians to protect themselves at the various polling stations should any person dares to cause violence during the December polls.

Making his submissions on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'', Mr. Pratt hoped for a violent-free elections this year.



But should there be persons who will wield sharp weapons or go into the elections to cause mayhem, he offered a different option to using the law court to resolve electoral issues.



He urged the Ghanaian electorate to resort to self-defence and fight off persons who threaten them at the polling stations.

''The law grants everybody the right to self-defence if someone threatens you with knife,” he cited.



He emphasized that, “it's because of the possibility of offence, that's why every Ghanaian have the power of arrest. That is why everybody has the obligation to resist wrong. The court is not the only option; there are other alternatives . . . The law mandates me to apprehend and use reasonable force on you''.



