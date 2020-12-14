Election 2020: ‘Democracy not war’ – Agyinasare ‘condemns use of firearms on unarmed civilians’

Bishop Charles Agyinasare has condemned the use of firearm by some security personnel against unarmed civilians, which resulted in some deaths during the recently-held presidential and parliamentary elections in Ghana.
“Nobody needs to die because of an election”, the Presiding Bishop of Perez Chapel International told the congregation at the Perez Dome on Sunday, 13 December 2020.
“We, therefore, condemn the use of firearms on unarmed civilians”, he noted, adding: “We ask that proper investigations be conducted in the deaths of people who wanted to defend their vote”.
He noted: “Democracy is not war” and, so, urged Christians to “continue to pray for peace to prevail”.
Bishop Agyinasare congratulated President Nana Akufo-Addo for winning the presidential poll and urged the candidate of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), former President John Mahama, who is contesting the results, to do so “peacefully”.
“In 2012, when a similar thing happened, it was not easy in this country. A number of people have already lost their lives”, Bishop Agyinasare noted.
