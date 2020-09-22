Election 2020: 'Don't mortgage your lives on the altar of violence' - Youth told

GJA President, Roland Affail Monney

President of the Ghana Journalist Association, Mr Affail Monney has cautioned the youth not to mortgage their lives nor sacrifice their promising future on the altar of violence.

He said ‘all people, who beat the drumbeat of violence should dance to their own tune.



Mr Monney was speaking at a commemorative event to celebrate the International Day of Peace on the theme: “Shaping Peace Together-The Role of the Youth in Peace Building” in Accra.



The event was organized by the Ghana Journalist Association (GJA) in collaboration with the National Peace Council (NPC) and Women is the Centre a Non-Governmental Organaisation.



The International Day of Peace was established in 1981 by the United Nations General Assembly and is observed around the world on September 21.



He said the country’s youthful age profile also explained the persky strategy of politicians, who were on the prowl to mass votes for the December 7 elections to target the youth with their mouthwatering promises or heaven on earth messages.

He said the point could hardly be articulated that the existence of violence anywhere impedes the existence of peace everywhere.



The GJA President said it was sad to note that in every election year Ghanaians were shackled by fear and afflicted with doubt-fear of electoral violence and doubt of peaceful aftermath of the polls. He said in 2008, 2012, and 2016 for instance, Ghana was teetering on the brink of catastrophes of unthinkable proportions due to threats of political violence.



“It took the redemptive benevolence of God to keep our nation in peace and not in pieces,” he added.



He appealed to the media community and offending journalists in particular not to take Ghana on the trajectory of self-destruction, rather they must do more to promote the virtue and minimize the threat of violence.



He said the media must sharpen their gate-keeping instincts and deny persons of all-partisan hues, who spew violence or heap insults on their opponents access to airtime or print space.

Mr Monney said the electronic media must design more programmes, shape their discussions and tilt their peaceful, non-violent ways.



“The Media must name and shame politicians and their followers, who tend to rock the boat by their ugly words and toxic deeds,” he added.



He commended the NPC and other stakeholders for their collaboration to continue to promote and create awareness on peace.

