Election 2020: Don’t trust Mahama, he is deceitful - Sammi Awuku

Sammi Awuku, NPP National Organiser

The National Organiser of the ruling New Patriotic Party NPP, Sammi Awuku has urged Assembly members not to trust John Dramani Mahama and his promise to give them allowances if he’s re-elected in the December polls.

The former President now the leader of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has promised to pay allowances to Assembly members should he be elected as President of Ghana.



But speaking to the people of Amenfi East in the Western Region, Sammi Awuku reminded the Assembly members of Mr. John Mahama’s failed promise to pay them in 2012.



"When he was voted into power, John Dramani Mahama failed to fulfill the promise he made and never made mention of it”, he said.



Sammi Awuku added that Mahama who believes Ghanaians have short memory has gone back to a promise he couldn’t fulfill in 2012 as an attempt to hoodwink Ghanaians to vote him back into power.

“In 2012, Mahama said he was going to pay Assembly Members if they vote for him but after voting for him, they never heard from him. He is back with the same promise in 2020 that he will pay Assembly members. In 2008, John Dramani Mahama and Attah Mills promised a one-time premium for National Health Insurance but when we voted for them they couldn’t implement the policy.”



He also catalogued the achievements of the Akufo-Addo administration in its first term citing the Planting for Food and Jobs which has made it possible for farmers in the Western Region to have fertilizers and farm inputs to facilitate their hard work.



He added the burdens of parents have been eased by the President’s Free SHS granting every school child at the Secondary level free education.



Sammi Awuku implored Ghanaians to vote massively for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo stressing he’s the man to trust.