Election 2020: EC advised to compile a new register for media, security as quickly as possible

Jean Mensa is EC Chairperson

Ghanaian broadcaster, Kwame Tutu, has appealed to the Electoral Commission to begin a new process that will register media personnel and security officers whose names are missing from the special voting list to enable them to partake in the early voting process scheduled from 1st December 2020 to 3rd December 2020.

According to him, he is positive that the EC can undertake this exercise in two weeks considering that it was able to conduct a voters’ registration exercise within a short period of time.



Speaking to Happy FM’s Sefa Danquah on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show, he said: “We have barely three weeks for us to go and vote. Looking at the smallest amount of time that the EC used to compile the voters’ register even though people questioned if it can be compiled, it was still done within a short time”.



He further suggested, “I will suggest to the EC that as early as possible, their PR outfit should engage with the media houses to quickly get the list of their reporters across the country so that these reporters can be added to the special voting process. We have some time from today to the 1st of December. They must also liaise with the head of the security service to know the officers who have not been captured in the register”.

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has said that majority of journalists cannot vote under Special Voting in the December polls because their details are missing from the Special Voting list.



Meanwhile, security analyst Adam Bonaa says the majority of security officials have their names missing on the electoral commission’s special voters list.



