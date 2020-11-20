Election 2020: EC distributes 95% of electoral materials so far

Jean Mensa, Electoral Commission chairperson

The Electoral Commission (EC) has so far achieved 95 per cent progress with the distribution of electoral materials nationwide ahead of the December 7 polls.

The EC chairperson, Jean Mensa made this known at an interaction with the Council of State on Friday, 20 November 2020.



She indicated that presidential ballot papers have been distributed nationwide while the parliamentary ballot papers are still being distributed.



He noted that over 38,000 polling stations will be used by the Electoral Commission for the 2020 polls.

12 presidential candidates have been cleared by the EC to contest in the upcoming election.



Several other parliamentary candidates are also contesting within the 275 constituencies nationwide for Member of Parliament (MP) slots.



74,800 brand-new Biometric Verification Devices (BVD) have been procured to ensure efficient and effective verification.