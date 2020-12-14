Election 2020: EC knows Akufo-Addo didn’t win - NDC Chairman

EC Chairperson Jean Mensa and Nana Akufo-Addo

The Akatsi North Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Volta region Mr. Richard Awudza has said the Jean Mensah led Electoral Commission (EC) knows that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has not retained power in the just-ended presidential race.

According to the Chairman, Mrs. Jean Mensah has manipulated figures in favour of the NPP saying “ what she (EC Chairperson) is trying to do is unlawful; stealing is a sin in the bible, she knows Akufo-Addo didn’t win this election but she has changed figures for Akufo-Addo to be declared as a winner is very wrong”



He further noted that, Jean Mensah and the NPP shall see no peace until the right thing is done, adding that “the blood of Ghanaians who have lost their lives due to election violence shall rest on the EC chairperson.”



“Anyone who died as a result of this violence that Jean Mensah and her family are causing in Ghana, God in heaven will demand every account of it from their hands and they will never see peace until they do the right thing.”



Mr. Awudza said this during an engagement he had with his constituents in Ave-Dakpa on Friday 11, December 2020, 48 hours after the EC declared President Nana Addo President-elect again for the next four years.

The engagement was used to educate the party supporters from across the constituency on the results and declaration of the 2020 general election and the matters arising.



He urged the constituents to celebrate victory in harmony and have faith in the leadership of the NDC and John Mahama whilst they take the necessary steps to taking the presidency from the NPP.



The chairman, however, condemned the recent brutality meted out to the newly elect Member of Parliament (MP) for Keta, Hon. Dzidzorli Gakpe, while urging all other MPs to be critical and conscious about their safety as the party works hard to resolve the post electoral issues.