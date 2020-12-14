Election 2020: EC officers who tampered with presidential ballot papers busted

The EC has assured that the offenders will face the full grips of the law

The two officers of the Electoral Commission who tampered with the Presidential ballot papers in Awutu Senya West and Bawku Central have been arrested and are currently in Police custody.

The officers are; Mary Adatsi of DAJHS, Twimine B110104A, Awutu Senya West, and Ahmed Shafawu of the Alhaji Salam Grinding Mill polling station, Bawku Central.



In the case of the Bawku Central, only one of such ballots was used.



However, in the case of Awutu Senya West, none of the ballots were used.



This was disclosed by the election management body in a statement.

Meanwhile, the EC has assured the public that the said offenders will be prosecuted and dealt with by law.



The electoral officers were caught cutting some candidates off the presidential papers before handing them over to voters to cast their votes.







