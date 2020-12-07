Election 2020: EC removes officers tempering with presidential ballot papers

EC Boss - Jean Mensa

The Electoral Commission in collaboration with the Police Service has identified and removed some electoral officers suspected to have tempered with some Presidential ballot papers in some polling stations in Awutu Senya West and Bawku Central constituencies.

There were reports that some electoral officers were cutting some candidates off the presidential papers before handing them over to voters to cast their votes.



The EC in a statement informed the public that the presidential ballot paper for the 2020 general election has 12 candidates for a correctly thumb printed ballot to be considered valid and counted.



“All the presidential candidates must be on the ballot paper,” the EC said in a statement.



The commission entreated all its staff and field officials to let the truth guide them and integrity lead them as they continue with the electoral exercise.

The EC also urged political parties and candidate agents and the public to be vigilant to ensure a free fair credible and transparent election.



The Police are investigating the incident.



