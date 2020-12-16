Election 2020: EC subverted will of the people – Hanna Bisiw

National Women’s organiser of NDC, Hanna Louisa Bissiw

National Women’s organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Hanna Louisa Bissiw has said the Electoral Commission (EC) undermined the will of the people during the December 7 elections by declaring President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the victor.

In her opinion, the presidential candidate of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama won the elections.



However, she said, the results were manipulated in favour of the incumbent president.



She told journalists after leading the women’s wing of the party to hit the streets of Kumasi against the EC on Tuesday December 15 that “We are asking that the right additions and subtractions be made.



“We are demanding that the real representation of what we voted for is declared so that peace will prevail in this country .You cannot talk about peace if there is no justice.”



After the announcement of the results by the Chair of the Commission, Mr Mahama indicated that the party will not accept the results of the polls because in their view, the elections management body manipulated the figures in favour of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Addressing the nation on Thursday December 11, the presidential candidate of the NDC said “The facts and figures on the pink sheets available to us indicate that numerous steps have been taken to manipulate the elections in favour of the incumbent.

“This calls into question the credibility of one of our most important institutional pillars of democracy, the Electoral Commission."



“It is now obvious to many objective minds that the Commission and its chairperson have been used to manipulate results from the various constituencies and in that process seek to subvert the sovereign will of the Ghana people.”



He added “Since the inception of the Fourth Republic, final election results have always been declared within a 72hour period to allow for thorough and diligence collation.



“Surprisingly, this Electoral Commission chairperson announced quite suspiciously for reasons known to her a hurried 24hour deadline which as we all know could not and would not be met."



“The Chairperson of the EC in less than 24 hours after her declaration has admitted that she made unacceptable errors which go to the heart of the entire electoral process and cast deep doubt on the credibility of the announced outcome.”