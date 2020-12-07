Election 2020: EC to regularly publish results on website – Jean Mensa

EC boss, Jean Mensa

The Electoral Commission of Ghana has said that apart from its determination to declare the final results of the 7 December 2020 polls 24 hours after the close of the election, it also intends to publish certified results on its website regularly as part of transparency.

“In our bid to keep our stakeholders informed and to provide them with accurate results before the declaration of results, the Commission will post regular updates of results on its website”, EC Chair Jean Mensa told journalists on Sunday, 6 December 2020 at a press conference.



“As you are aware, the results are certified results and may take slightly longer to upload because of the processes in place. However, we have put in place mechanisms to ensure the release of timely results”, she noted.



According to her, the EC’s decision to declare the final certified results in 24 hours is borne out of its resolve to lower tensions in the country.

“In our bid to reduce tension and suspicions around the election, we plan to declare the results within 24 hours. While this may seem over-ambitious to some, others have expressed concern about the accuracy of results declared just 24 hours after the election, I assure you, that the declared results will be a true reflection of the will of the people as documented on the pink sheets”, she said.



“The only aspect of our processes that has changed is the efficiency that we have built into them. We are confident that with the total commitment from all our officials, we will witness the timely delivery of the 2020 presidential results, God being our helper”, she said.