Election 2020: EU election observers end tour of Ashanti region

The tour was to assess the region’s preparations towards the elections

The European Union Election Observation Mission (EU-EOM) to the December 7, 2020 general elections in Ghana, on Sunday ended its preparatory tour of the Ashanti region.

due to start on Monday.



Mr Javier Nark, Chief Observer, speaking to the media in Kumasi said the mandate of the Mission was to conduct an independent and comprehensive analysis of the election process in the country.



It will also assess the extent to which the process complied with Ghana’s domestic laws as well as international and regional standards for democratic elections.



Mr Nark pointed out that the EU observers would focus on the legal framework, electoral administration, and conduct of traditional and social media, voting, counting and the collation of results.



He said members of the EOM would remain in the country well beyond Election Day to observe the post-electoral environment.

Mr Nark said the observers were bound by a code of conduct that required strict neutrality, independence and non-interference.



He said the EU-EOM worked in accordance with the declaration of Principles for International Election Observation, adding that, the EOM's initial findings would be released through a statement.



Mr Nark said a final report, including recommendations for future electoral processes, would be presented and shared with stakeholders after the entire electoral process.



This is the EU-EOM third time to observe Ghana’s elections after 2008 and 2016 and an election follow-up Mission in 2019.