Election 2020: Electoral Commission, Judiciary hold Ghana’s future in their hands – Mahama

John Dramani Mahama is NDC flagbearer for the 2020 polls

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has urged the Electoral Commission, the Judiciary and other agents of democracy to deliver on their mandate with professionalism during the December 7 general elections.

John Dramani Mahama said at an event held to get him and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to commit to peace during the upcoming elections that peace and stability depend on strong democratic institutions.



“Our country stands at a critical juncture of its history. Never has the lives of some many dependent on the power of a thumb. Now more than ever, we need the institutions of our democracy to work impartially to deliver an outcome that is fair, transparent and independent.



“The Electoral Commission, the Judiciary, the Security Services and the media hold the future of our nation in their hands,” he stated.



Singling out the security services during his short speech at the event held at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel on Friday, December 4, 2020, he said security personnel deployed to police polling stations must be in uniform with visible name tags and service numbers.



“Let us strive to prevent the violence of the past, particularly as witnessed in early 2019 during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election which today has gone unsanctioned”.



While pledging to do his part in ensuring peaceful elections, he said recent events under the current administration have sources of anxiety and doubt about the administration’s ability to deliver peaceful, violence-free elections.





“The events of Ayawaso West Wuogon are fresh in our minds. This administration’s refusal to sanction persons involved in assaulting unarmed honourable Member of Parliament and injuring scores of people remains one of the darkest days in our democratic history.



“Reckless remarks by the members of the ruling party that the unfortunate events of Ayawaso West Wuogon were just a dress rehearsal of the actual election do not inspire confidence for the delivery of a peaceful election,” he added.



The former President also urged Ghanaians to “exorcise the ghost of Ayawaso West Wuogon” on Monday during the presidential and parliamentary elections to be held across the country.







