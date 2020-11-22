Election 2020: Electoral materials arrive in Eastern Region; sorting ongoing

The materials arrived Saturday night.

Electoral materials for the December 7 presidential and parliamentary elections have arrived in the Eastern Regional Capital Koforidua for onward distribution to the districts.

Both regional and constituency executives of the political parties as well as regional and district officials of the electoral Commission have gathered Sunday morning at the Regional Police Headquarters for sorting of the materials before sealing with their unique plastic security seals.



Jean Mensa, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission on Friday, November 20, 2020, told the Council of State that a total of 74,800 Biometric Verification Devices (BVDs) have been prepared and distributed to the districts across the country for the December 7 elections.



“They were satisfied with the processes that we have put in place to conduct the polls. We demonstrated the way the biometric verification device works, and they all accepted it and commended the EC for a good job,” she said



The EC Chair said the presidential ballot papers have been distributed nationwide while the parliamentary ballot papers were still being distributed.

Ghana will hold presidential and parliamentary elections on Dec. 7 to elect a president and 275 legislators.



In all, 12 candidates including an independent Candidate, have been approved by the EC to contest in the presidential election.



The presidential contest is mainly between the incumbent President and New Patriotic Party candidate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and former President and National Democratic Congress’ John Dramani Mahama.



This is the third time the two political opponents will be contesting the presidential election.



Mahama won in 2012, while Akufo-Addo defeated him in the 2016 polls.