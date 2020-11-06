Election 2020: Felix Kwakye's leaked video will make things hard for him - Maurice Ampaw

Private legal practitioner, Mr. Maurice Ampaw has said that the leaked video of former Deputy Minister of Information, Felix Kwakye Ofosu can hurt his political career.

In a video that popped up on social media on Monday, November 2, 2020, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, the Parliamentary candidate for Abura Asebu Kwamankese in the Central Region was allegedly seen in a room with a woman engaged to another man.



In the viral video cited by GhanaWeb, the Member of Parliament was accosted by relatives of an unnamed future husband of the lady that the MP had visited.



Reacting to this in an interview with Kwame Nkrumah Tikese on Accra-based Okay FM, Maurice Ampaw opined that the cultural values in the country could make things difficult for Felix Kwakye Ofosu going into the 2020 polls due to the leaked video.



“I think every sex video or an expose had a damaging effect on the person involved in the act or the victim and the effect on the society at large is back. This is because research has proven that the Christian community in Ghana is about 72 percent.

“The culture and traditions also make the Ghanaian community very judgmental of moral issues and the society at large does not like a woman who is perceived to be a womanizer. Such a person loses respect in the community, both from the Christian and the Muslim community.



“If you are a politician and you find yourself in this situation, your ability to go and even campaign among the electorates becomes a problem for you. This will force you to go into hiding like Felix has done in the past three or four days. The video will make things difficult for him ahead of the elections,” he said.



Watch Maurice Ampaw’s interview in the video below:



