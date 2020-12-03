Election 2020: Female celebrities who have endorsed Nana Addo ahead of election 2020

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Every election year, we see various celebrities come out to endorse political parties of their choice.

Some stay consistent in their choice but others tend to endorse different parties every four years either depending on how much they have been paid or for other personal reasons.



With December 7 fast approaching, here is a list of female celebrities who have endorsed sitting President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Actress, Bibi Bright, has since 2012 been an open and faithful supporter of the NPP as well as a member of the NPP Loyal Ladies.



She has continued to openly support the NPP and has even contested for some slots in the past. Bibi has once again come forth this year to endorse the New Patriotic Party.





Evangelist Diana Asamoah has also endorsed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the NPP in a song.



She disclosed that she has been under several attacks from the opposition NDC as this is not her first time, however, she is not bothered because she sees President Nana Addo as a hardworking man and the only one who can take Ghana to the promised land.



Another gospel singer, Gifty Osei, after getting married to NPP’s Hopeson Adorye in 2019, has now stated that their marriage has changed her political affiliation.



According to her, she needs to support her husband as he is running as the NPP parliamentary candidate for the Kpone Katamanso constituency in the upcoming elections.





The controversial Afia Schwarzenegger cannot be exempted from this list after she openly declared #4More4Nana. She also believes that the future of Ghanaians is at stake, hence we need to allow Nana Addo four more years in power so that he can take Ghana to the promised land.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Finally, let’s talk about the Neo-traditional musician and peace campaigner, Sherifa Gunu who announced her availability and willingness to compose songs for all twelve presidential aspirants provided she is offered good money for it.The singer noted that she does not care what anyone will have to say about this because she is a musician and this counts as part of her work, hence if she is called on by any of the 12aspirants, she will not think twice about it and it will take her only two weeks to compose the song.