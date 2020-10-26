Election 2020: Fence Odododiodio if they’ll act violently – Former MCE

Violence erupted between supporters of NPP and NDC in Odododiodio constituency over the weekend

Former Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Akuapem North, Dennis Aboagye has appealed to government to isolate the people of Odododiodio from the rest of the country.

According to him, the rest of the country wants peace ahead of and during election 2020 and if the people of Odododiodio are comfortable with violence, then they should fight amongst themselves.



Speaking to Happy 98.9 FM’s Afrifa-Mensa on the Epa Hoa Daben political talk show he said, “We should fence the Odododiodio constituency and lock the people in there. If they want violence, they can have it amongst themselves and not try to draw the rest of the country into it”.



He noted that the violence in Odododiodio Constituency over the weekend was an isolated one. “The rest of Ghana is peaceful”, he added.



Dennis motioned that isolating Odododiodio will let the people know that they are misbehaving. “Let’s take out politicians from this equation and let the people of Odododiodio see that they are misbehaving”.

He believes the alone time will let the people in Odododiodio think hard about their actions and bring an end to the regular electoral violence.



Clashes between sympathizers of the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress during a peace walk over the weekend left 15 persons injured.



Videos of the incident which went viral on social media showed the two sides raining insults and hurling stones at each other.



This attack happened days after the Odododiodio Constituency was named number two (2) on the Ghana Police Service’s list of electoral violence-prone areas ahead of the December 7 polls.