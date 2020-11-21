Election 2020: Former CPP flagbearer, Abu Sakara tips Akufo-Addo to win

Former CPP Flagbearer, Dr. Michael Abu Sakara Foster

2012 Flagbearer of the Convention People’s Party, Dr. Michael Abu Sakara Foster has tipped President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the likely winner of 2020.

According to Dr. Sakara, the December 7 elections from the onset has been a two horse race “with a slight chance that a wounded and tired NDC still ridden by a rejected candidate was the only other option.”



To him, the Ghanaian voter sees the candidates of the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress as the only options to choose from even though the voters are not enthused or amused about the two options.



Mr Sakara in his assessment believes that it will have to take significant financial muscle for an independent alternative to break the NPP and NDC dominance, and until that could be realized, Ghanaians have either Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo or Former President John Dramani Mahama to choose as president, however, he states that the odds are in favour of President Akufo-Addo.

“The voters are not enthused or amused by these two options but what for do? An independent alternative cannot be marshalled by wishful thinking, without significant amounts of money (millions of USD). That is the naked truth!!! So with all strategies and efforts for an independent reform-based agenda spent, we are realistically looking at Mr Nana of Mr Mahama. Either way the odds favor Nana but the real question is what do either of them offer that would justify your effort to vote? Which one would better serve the national interest objectives and how would one secure commitment in return for one's vote,” he wrote in a piece shared on his Facebook page.



Mr. Sakara is thus urging Ghanaian electorates to make a choice that will not be based on wanting to be with the winner of the day but to make a choice based on their ideals.



“We must each think about this reality as we go to vote based on our individual choices. We should not be easily swayed by wanting to be with the winner without consideration of the desired outcomes. It is the only way to keep your conscience. No matter the outcome, you will know that you voted for a candidate based on ideals you hold dear. Good voting and let us keep in touch. The fight continues after election,” he wrote.