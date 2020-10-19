Election 2020: Full list of presidential aspirants who qualify to contest

On the 7th December, 2020 Ghana will go to the polls to elect a new President

The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced the candidates who qualify to contest on the presidential ballot of the upcoming 2020 general elections.

The development comes after the EC received nominations within a five-day period between October 5 to 9 2020.



Addressing journalists at a press briefing in Accra on October 19, 2020 Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa said 12 nominees out of the 17 nominations it received qualify to contest the general elections.



Meanwhile, five others from the 17 nominations have since been disqualified after the IT and Technical teams of the Commission found some irregularities in their nominations.



The EC Chairperson further noted that filing fee for disqualified aspirants will be refunded in due course.



See the full list of the Presidential candidates who have qualified:



1. Alfred Kwame Asiedu Walker – Independent candidate

2. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo – NPP



3. Christian Kwabena Andrews – GUM



4. Brigitte Akosua Dzogbenuku – PPP



5. John Dramani Mahama – NDC



6. Akua Donkor – GFP



7. Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings – NDP

8. Hassan Ayariga – APC



9. Ivor Kobina Greenstreet – CPP



10. Henry Herbert Lartey – GCPP



11. Percival Kofi Akpaloo – LPG



12. David Asibi Ayindenaba Apasera – PNC