Election 2020: Ghana’s electoral data secured from cyber attacks - NCSC

The NCSC is confident hackers won't be able to exploit their cyber technologies

The Head of the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), Dr. Albert Antwi-Boasiako has assured that Ghana’s electoral data is secured from cyberattacks before, during and after the election.

According to him, even though the Electoral Commission is an independent body, as far as the work of National Cyber Security Center is concerned it is providing the needed support to the commission to implement specific measures to protect its data.



There are widespread fears among electoral stakeholders particularly political parties that foreign actors could exploit cyber technologies to tamper with voter registration, access voting machines, manipulate storage and transmission of results, and influence election outcomes.



In 2016, Presidential and Parliamentary election, the website of the Electoral Commission of Ghana was hacked with attempts by the hackers to publish fake results in their favour.

There are claims that some ICT experts have been smuggled into the country to manipulate the electoral data in favour of the government in power.



However speaking to GHone News in Koforidua after a day’s workshop on Tuesday, the Head of the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), Dr. Albert Antwi-Boasiako, said Ghana’s cybersecurity architecture has seen significant policy interventions in the last three and half years improving the cybersecurity ecosystem therefore assured of the secured electoral process come December 7 Presidential and Parliamentary elections.



He, however, urged Ghanaian Journalists to be watchful over the influx of fake news about the December 7 election which is another way cyber attackers attempt to discredit the electoral process.