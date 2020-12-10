Election 2020: Ghana won, Akufo-Addo to soon start work in his second term – Oppong Nkrumah

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will start work in his second term in office after he was re-elected as president of Ghana in the December 7 general elections.

Mr Akufo-Addo polled a total of 6,730,413 votes, representing 51.59 per cent to beat closest contender John Dramani Mahama, who polled a total of 6,214,889 votes, in Monday’s presidential elections.



Returning Officer of the 2020 Presidential Elections Jean Adukwei Mensa, who is also the Chair of the Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC), declared the incumbent president winner of the polls.



In a tweet on Thursday, December 10, Mr Oppong Nkrumah who was also re-elected Member of Parliament for Ofoase-Ayirebi constituency said “The last 36hours have been hectic. In the end Ghana won. President Akufo-Addo will soon start work on Round 2. To God be the glory.”

