Election 2020: Ghanaians will swerve Akufo-Addo with their votes – Agyenim Boateng

Founder of United Front Party (UFP), Nana Agyenim Boateng has professed that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) will lose the December 7 general elections.
According to him, Ghanaians are fed up with the Akufo-Addo led government and are ready to vote them out of office for a new government to take over.
Speaking on Happy FM, the presidential aspirant said: “As we were going round filing our documents and everything, all that people were saying is that as for this year’s election, NPP has lost because they will not vote for Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo”.
He, therefore, said the battle will be between his party, UFP and the largest opposition party, National Democratic Congress (NDC).
Meanwhile, Presidential candidates have started filing for their nominations at the Electoral Commission (EC) headquarters.
