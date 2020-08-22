Politics

Election 2020: Give my husband four more years - Rebecca Akufo-Addo tells Ga community

First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo

The First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, has urged the chiefs and people of Osu, Teshie, and Nungua to give the NPP government four more years to continue to develop the country.

She said a vote for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the December polls would ensure the spread of developmental projects in all parts of the country with many social interventions to benefit the people.



The First Lady said this when she paid courtesy calls on the chiefs and people of Osu, Teshie, and Nungua in the Greater Accra Region to wish them well in their annual Homowo Festival celebration.



She also donated various food items including maize, palm-nuts, palm-oil, fish, as well as some alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages and water to the traditional councils towards the festival.



Homowo, to wit hooting at hunger, is celebrated with the preparation of the traditional meal called Kpokpoi made from fermented corn dough and eaten with palmnut soup with smoked fish.



Among the various groupings, Mrs. Akufo-Addo visited at the Teshie Traditional Council were the Klemusu, Krobo, Agbawe, Lenshie and Gbugbla clans.

She also conferred with the chiefs and elders of the Osu and Nungua Traditional councils.



Mrs. Akufo-Addo extolled the chiefs and people for keeping the peace within their communities and for remaining united for this important festival.



She, however, urged them to forge towards a united front so they could attract the needed economic and social investments and growth within their communities.



She advised the people to adhere to all COVID-19 safety protocols in celebrating this year’s Homowo by limiting the sprinkling of the Kpokpoi to their individual homes.



The First Lady also urged the people to take advantage of the Free Senior High School programme to educate their wards to “break the vicious cycle of semi-literacy and poverty in their communities”.

She pledged the determination of the Rebecca Foundation to complement government’s efforts at enhancing the lives of the citizenry.



The First Lady was accompanied by Ms Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Member of Parliament (MP) for Anyaa Sowutuom, Dr Bernard Oko Boye, Deputy Minister of Health and MP for Ledzokuku.



Others were Ms Irene Naa Torshie, Administrator of the District Assemblies Common Fund, Ms Mariama Karley Amui, Municipal Chief Executive of Ablekuma Central, Nii Adjei Tawiah, MCE for Korle Klottey, and Mr Joshua Nii Bortey, MCE for Krowor.









Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.