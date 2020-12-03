Election 2020: Go home after voting - IGP cautions Ghanaians

IGP, James Oppong-Boanuh

Inspector-General of Police (IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh has advised electorates not to loiter around the polling stations during the December 7 polls.

In an interview with Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" programme, the IGP stated that every Ghanaian who goes to cast his or her vote should immediately return home after exercising their franchise.



According to him, the security agencies have been charged to ensure peace at the various polling stations, hence they will not deal lightly with any person who attempts to cause mayhem.



"No one else is allowed. When you finish voting, go home and you can return when the counting of the ballots commences. But for you to be at the polling station to impede the security personnel, that will be obstructing the duties of the Police and the other security agencies, and that in itself is an offence that we can arrest and prosecute you in the court," he stated.

He also warned political party members and supporters not to obstruct the duties of the security personnel.



"Providing security for the elections is the responsibility of the security agencies. So, we don't expect any other person will go to the polling stations that he or she is there to secure the elections. We don't need party security at the polling station. Every party has its observers and polling agents and they're the only people we recognize as agents that the law permits them to come to the polling stations."