Election 2020: Go to court or forever hold your peace - Ghanaians tell Mahama

Following several agitations from the largest opposition party, National Democratic Congress (NDC), that the Electoral Commission rigged the elections to favour the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Ghanaians have advised that the NDC takes the issue to court for a fair hearing.

The NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, stated categorically that the party will not accept the outcome of the presidential elections.



But majority of Ghanaians who spoke to GhanaWeb opined that the electoral process on December 7 was transparent enough hence, they do not trust the outcome of the results declared by the EC chair, Jean Mensa.



One of the interviewees said, “There’s a saying that any idiot can go to court so if they think they have a case, they should go there. Where I cast my vote, there was transparency during the counting of the ballot so the election was free and fair."



Others, on the other hand, sided with the NDC based on the errors the EC put out which were later rectified on their website.

However, they called on the NDC to remain calm to avoid chaotic happenings in the country, reminding members of the party of a popular quote from the party’s general secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia that, “only idiots go to court.”



“For me, as an NDC man, I think they should forget about the court because all the judges were sworn in by this government. I still feel the pain because the elections were ruled in the NPP’s favour. We are not idiots,” a party sympathizer told the news team.



This, they said, should serve as a caveat for them to rescind their decision from dragging the issue and let sleeping dogs lie.



