Election 2020: God engineered my defeat; I blame no human being - Hajia Alima speaks

Former Nalerigu-Gambaga MP, Hajia Alima Mahama

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Hajia Alima Mahama, has revealed that her defeat at the just-ended polls is God’s doing.

Although she admitted residents voted for her, that was not enough to propel her to victory at the polls which saw the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) snatch the seat from the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



"Though people voted for me I lost, but that is God’s doing. I promised to hook some communities to the national grid if I won…I lost but will still honour those promises to them. I have given everything that happened to God. I am not blaming anyone for whatever happened in the constituency,” she revealed on a local radio station monitored by MyNewsGh.com.

Expressing gratitude and recounting her political journey she said, “today is exactly four years you voted me as your MP. I was in parliament for the dissolution, henceforth I am no longer your MP. You all saw how the voting went in Nalerigu-Gambaga Constituency. I lost and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo also lost but he won the larger constituency which is Ghana. We in the constituency never voted for him but the larger constituency which is Ghana did. He beat John Dramani Mahama with over 500,000 votes.”



“I want to thank the constituency for making me their MP for four years. I did not well and worked for you to get a new region and facilitated the area to get two Senior High Schools among other developmental projects. I did not win but people were determined to see me emerge victorious, but nonetheless, I still want to thank all those who contributed”, she appreciated.