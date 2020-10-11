Election 2020: Government giving out over 4000 weapons to vigilantes – Asiedu Nketia alleges

Johnson Asiedu Nketia

General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has alleged that the government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is distributing over 4000 weapons from the state armoury to some vigilante groups associated with the incumbent NPP.

According to him, this is part of the many ploys the incumbent NPP is taking to disrupt the December 7 elections.



“We are aware that the government is distributing more than 4000 weapons from the state armoury to his vigilantes. I am telling you, I’m not afraid…when they ask you, mention my name; they should come and ask me…,” Asiedu Nketia said in an interview on Adom TV, which was monitored by GhanaWeb.



He said, “I have the registered numbers of all these weapons” adding that “I can only talk about it in the media and that is what I’m doing or do you expect me to go and buy some of the weapons or fight [...] the government to take those weapons from [them].”



The NDC General Secretary further alleged that the government is preparing military uniforms as well for the vigilantes who will be deployed on December 7 under the guise of being members of the Volta separatist [Homeland Study Group Foundation] to disrupt the elections in the Volta Region.



“Because of this, they intentionally broke into the state armoury under the disguise of the secessionist so that when there is any violent activity during the elections, the blame will go to them [secessionist]. Every weapon has an ID number with a certificate to purchase, in case there is any violent activity with the state weapon, the weapon can be traced and even know the manufacturer,” Asiedu Nketia observed.

Asiedu Nketia’s comments come at the time Ghana is preparing to go to the polls on December 7 to elect a President and Parliamentarians.



So far, a total of 17 presidential nominees have submitted their nomination forms to the Electoral Commission and will soon be declared candidates by the Electoral Commission (EC).



The nominees are all hoping to contest in the upcoming presidential poll after the technical and Information Technology teams tasked to scrutinise the nomination forms of the nominees have submitted their report to Jean Mensa, the Chairperson of the EC, on Monday, October 12.



According to the Commission “As of Friday, October 9, which marks the end of the filing of nominations, a total of 17 presidential aspirants have put themselves up to contest for the presidential election in December 2020.”



“The result of those who would qualify for the next stage would be announced to the public next week,” the EC stated.