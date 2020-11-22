Election 2020: Graciously concede defeat if you lose – National House of Chiefs to candidates

President of the National House of Chiefs, Ogyeahohuo Yaw Gyebi II, has asked candidates who might lose the upcoming 2020 general elections not to ‘dilly-dally’ in conceding defeat.

He said for peace to prevail, election losers should be gracious enough to accept the results and congratulate whoever wins.



“During elections, only one person will win and whoever wins will also continue. Anybody who is declared the loser should be gracious enough to congratulate whoever wins. I’ll also say that the press, chiefs, and everybody should preach peace during this period,” he stated after signing Rawlings’s book of condolence.



Ogyeahohuo Yaw Gyebi II, who is also the Paramount Chief of the Sefwi Anhwiaso said flagbearers of various political parties should emulate former President Jerry John Rawlings who peacefully handed over power after ruling for 20 years.



“We all remember JJ Rawlings handed over power after his two terms in office. This doesn’t usually happen in Africa. After serving the second term he graciously handed over to the next government. We hope that this election will toe the same line. That whoever loses should not hesitate to concede defeat,” he added.

He also urged Ghanaians to maintain peace among each other, especially now that that the country is mourning the death of former president Rawlings.



“It will not be proper to see people fighting here and there during Rawings’s bereavement. We should all be able to maintain peace before, during, and after the elections,” he said.



