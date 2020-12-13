Election 2020: Hawa Koomson believes she was sabotaged by NDC

Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East Constituency, Mavis Hawa Koomson

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Awutu Senya East Constituency, Mavis Hawa Koomson has intimated that there were calculated plans from her opponents to make her unpopular on the day of elections.

According to the MP, despite winning the elections, she couldn’t meet her target in the parliamentary election which was held on Monday, December 7, 2020.



She revealed that her opponent on the day of the election made the constituents believe that she was the brain behind the shooting that took place at the Church of Christ polling station at Kasoa in the Awutu Senya East Constituency.



Speaking to the media after her victory, she said: “I never went out yesterday but I got the information that they said I was out there with a gun and I shot somebody down. So, some of my people didn’t want to come out to vote and those who wanted me said no, if that be the case, they wouldn’t vote for me, so, few people didn’t vote for me but still I’ve won. That is the most interesting aspect.”

The incumbent MP for Awutu Senya East, Madam Hawa Koomson secured a total of 57,114 votes to beat the National Democratic Congress Parliamentary candidate, Naa Koryoo Okunor who pulled 51,561 votes.



