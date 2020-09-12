General News

Election 2020: Here are the things NDC plans to abolish, scrap and reverse if elected

NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama

With a longstanding debate over the factors that influence electoral outcomes or voter behaviour in elections globally, outdooring of a manifesto by political parties has somewhat influenced electoral outcomes.

Some may argue that to win an election, political parties must adequately prepare a manifesto to promote their ideologies when elected.



Manifesto are documents outlining in more or less detail the policies or programmes a political party proposes to pursue if elected to power.



But if a list was to be generated for the number of times some notable words were mentioned by political parties as part of their manifesto promises, some important words might be of interest to the electorate.



GhanaWeb has compiled a list of some notable words as captured at the recently outdoored manifesto of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) amid its vast promises should the party be given the nod in the upcoming December 7, 2020 elections.



ABOLISH

Abolish: The word Abolish was used FOUR times in the NDC’s manifesto.



*The party said it will Abolish the Mandatory National Service and Teacher Licensure Exams for graduate teachers if elected in the elections.



*The NDC says it will also Abolish the Mandatory National Service and Teacher Licensure Exams for graduates of the College of Education institute.



*The party said it will Abolish the Double Track System created under the Free Senior High School (SHS) programme initiated by the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).



*The NDC stated it will Abolish the Requirement of Guarantors of a precondition for accessing Students’ Loans for tertiary students.

SCRAP



Scrap: The word scrap was used ONCE when the party delivered its manifesto with the party indicating that it will review the Customs Amendment Act to Scrap the law banning the implementation of salvage vehicles into the country which is to be implemented by the governing NPP.



REVERSE



Reverse: The word Reverse appeared THREE times in the NDC’s manifesto whereas the party stated it will Reverse the Decoupling of Value Added Tax (VAT) of 12.5%, National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) levy of 2.5% and the GETFund.



The party’s flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama explained that such taxes imposed by the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has brought about economic hardship on Ghanaian businesses and households hence its decision to reverse the levy if elected.

*The next NDC administration, if elected said it will at the tertiary level Reverse the current efforts of the governing NPP at what they say is the “undermining of academic freedom and autonomy of reputable educational institutions”, hence the decision to reverse the Public Universities Bill.



*Finally, the opposition NDC said it will Reverse the automatic placement of teachers without National Service and Licensure Exams under the next John Dramani Mahama administration if given the nod the upcoming elections.



The NDC has thus described its 2020 manifesto as “a social contract between the party and Ghanaians” and is dubbed: “The People’s Manifesto: Jobs, Prosperity, and More”.

