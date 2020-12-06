Election 2020: Himan Divisional Council urges election stakholders to 'commit to peace' content

Ghana will observe a general election on December 7

Source: Ebenezer Abban-Mensah

The Himan Divisional Council in Prestea Huni -Valley of the Western Region, has called on all stakeholders in elections to make sure peace is maintained as few hours are left for Ghanaians to go to the polls.

The council believes there is the need for it to partake in sustaining the stability of Prestea Huni -Valley for collective future development.



The event which was organized under the able leadership of the Divisional Chief of Himan, Nana Nteboa Pra IV, was to make sure political campaigns are done peacefully in the area.



In his welcoming address, Nana Nteboa Pra IV emphasized that, for peace to reign among politicians as Ghanaians prepare to vote 7th December 2020, individuals engaging in active politics should be tolerant so not to react to issues that appear insulting.



He stated that “as we go to the polls, people will use vitriolic or damning words against their opponents and you will be tempted to react if you do not have peace. I found it therefore important to call all of you to commit to peace as we go into the election”.



Citing examples from other countries where political violence has destabilized the countries, Nana Nteboa Pra IV said his Divisional Area and Ghanaians as a whole cannot walk that path.



The Himan Divisional Chief further stated, it will be prudent to use huge monies for development than to use them in solving election-related conflicts.

He said peace must not be taken for granted.



“We cannot buy peace; it is something God has given us. Let us all have this in mind and be committed to peace”. Nana Nteboa Pra IV counselled.



On his part, the Deputy Chief Imam of Prestea, Mallam Abdul Majid said, they were in support of the “Committed to Peace” (CtoP) campaign and that, he and the entire Muslim Community would make sure peace is maintained, before, during and after the elections.



Mallam Majid re-echoing what Islam stands for, mentioned that “Islam is peace. And that peace must be held high to have a smooth electoral process in the Prestea Huni -Valley Constituency.”



Later, parliamentary candidates who were present; Hon. Robert Wisdom Cudjoe of the National Democratic Congress and Mr Samuel Abokyi of the Great Consolidated Popular Party pledged to Commit to Peace in this year’s elections.



The event which took place at Himan Palace on December 3, 2020, saw NCCE, Media, Clergy and the Police attending.

Source: Ebenezer Abban-Mensah