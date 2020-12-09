Election 2020: How the 16 regions voted

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and John Dramani Mahama

The Electoral Commission (EC) is yet to announce the full outcome of the Monday, December 7, presidential and parliamentary elections.

However, certified results from the EC show that the incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have both lost and gained some parliamentary seats in the sixteen regions of the country.



GhanaWeb in this report will give our readers a detailed account of how the sixteen regions voted per the certified results.



Ahafo Region



In the Ahafo Region, the incumbent NPP won four out of the six constituencies, whilst the opposition NDC won two seats.



This was not different from the 2016 parliamentary elections. In 2016, the NPP won four seats and the NDC, two seats.



Ashanti Region



The NPP has lost two seats in their political ‘world bank’ to the opposition NDC, and one to an independent candidate.



The independent candidate is the incumbent MP for Fomena. He is expected to sit with the NPP in Parliament.



Thus, the NPP now has 42 seats out of the 47 seats. The NDC now has four seats.



In the 2016 parliamentary elections, the NPP won 44 seats whilst the NDC won only three seats.



Bono Region



Out of the 12 constituencies in the Bono region, both the NPP and the NDC in this year’s parliamentary elections collected six seats each.



In the 2016 parliamentary elections, the NPP won 11 seats, while the NDC had only one seat. This implies that the NDC has managed to gain five more seats.





Bono East Region



Out of 11 constituencies in the region, the NPP at the end polls on Monday, lost two to the NDC, thereby bringing their total parliamentary seats down to seven.



One of the constituency seats, namely Sene West, is under contention.



In 2016, the NPP won five seats whilst the NDC won six seats.



Central Region



The NPP lost eight seats to the opposition NDC at the end of the polls on Monday. The NPP now has 10 seats whilst the NDC has 12 seats.



One seat, namely Upper Denkyira West, is yet to be declared by the Electoral Commission.



The NPP in 2016 won 19 seats from the Central Region, with four seats going to the NDC.



Eastern Region



This is the home of President Akufo-Addo. The NPP lost two seats to the NDC. Thus, the NPP now has a hold over 25 out of the 33 constituencies, whilst the NDC now holds eight parliamentary seats from the region.



In 2016, the NPP won 27 seats whilst the NDC won only six seats from the region.



Greater Accra Region

In the Greater Accra Region, the governing NPP has won 14 parliamentary seats from the 34 constituencies, whereas the opposition NDC has won 20 seats.



In 2016, the NPP won 21 seats and the NDC, 13 seats.



North-East Region



Out of six constituencies, the NPP has won four seats and two seats will now be held by the NDC.



In the 2016 elections, the NPP and the NDC shared the six parliamentary seats equally - three apiece. This means the NPP has gained one more seat, in the region that is home to Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President.







Northern Region



The two main political parties have, here again, shared the 18 parliamentary constituencies in the Northern Region into two halves- each of them with nine seats.



None of the parties made a net gain nor net loss.



In 2016, also, the NPP and the NDC shared the seats equally.



Oti Region



The NPP lost its one seat in the region to the NDC.



The NDC now controls all eight parliamentary seats in Oti Region.

Savannah Region



The NPP in the Savannah Region gained two seats in addition to the one seat they held in 2016. This makes the NPP now holders of three seats out of the seven constituencies in the home region of former President John Mahama, the NDC presidential candidate.



The NDC, on the other hand, has four seats now out of the seven.







Upper East Region



The incumbent NPP out of the 15 constituencies in the Upper East region, lost three to the NDC.



They now have only one seat now whilst the NDC has 14 seats.



In 2016, the NPP won three seats, and the NDC, twelve seats.



Upper West Region



There are 11 seats here. The NPP has won three seats whilst the NDC has won eight.



This implies that the NPP lost two seats while the NDC gained that number.



In 2016, the NPP won five seats in Parliament, whereas NDC won six.

Volta Region



In the Volta Region, the NPP gained a seat for the first time since the country re-started multi-party democracy in 1992.



The NDC now has 17 seats out of 18. In the erstwhile Volta Region, however, the NPP has won seats before. The hype about Peter Amewu’s victory must therefore be placed in its proper context.



Western Region



The NPP now has nine seats in the Western region out of the 17 constituencies contested, whereas the NDC has eight seats.



In 2016, the NPP won 13 Parliamentary seats whereas the NDC won four seats.



Western North Region



In the Western North Region, the NPP won two seats whilst the NDC won six seats out of the nine constituencies contested.



One constituency is yet to be declared.



In 2016, the NPP won three seats and the NDC won six seats.



