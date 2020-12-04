Election 2020: I am a person of faith, God makes kings – Mahama

Former President, John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has said that regardless of the physical activities he has undertaken to secure victory in the upcoming elections, he will equally seek divine intervention.

John Mahama said as far as he is concerned, he is a man of faith and will not sideline or underplay the role of God in the December 7 elections.



The former president added that “I’m a person of faith and so I believe that God makes kings, God ordained leaders.”



“Apart from the physical work that I’ve done which is what I can humanly do, we also pray that God will shine his face on us and give us victory in the elections.”

Aside that John Mahama, while speaking on the impact of the recent polls conducted by some institutions and media organisations, said “…we must discount the polls and eventually look at what the response of the people are and when I look at the response that I get…I believe that we have a fair chance of winning.”



The former president was speaking in an interview on GhOne TV, December 3, 2020.