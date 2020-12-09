Election 2020: I couldn’t meet my targeted votes, but I still won – Hawa Koomson

Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East Constituency, Hawa Koomson

The 2020 parliamentary elections have witnessed a massive turnaround as a number of incumbent Member of Parliaments (MP) have lost their seats especially, those from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Among the incumbent Member of Parliament who had to fight to recapture their seat was Hawa Koomson, of the Awutu Senya East Constituency who doubles as the Minister for Special Development Initiative



She won the seat with 57, 114 votes with Naa Koryoo Okunor from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) coming in second with 51,561 votes.



Speaking to the media after her victory, Madam Hawa Koomson admitted that she received a fierce contest from her contender but admitted that there was a deliberate attempt from the NDC to bring her down.



She averred: “I set a target but I couldn’t get it. My target was around 12,000, 15000 votes. Even though I couldn’t get that target, but at the end of the day, I’ve won. It's over 6, 000 votes, the battle still remains the Lord’s.”



Adding: “This battle was not won on a silver platter and I know… it hasn’t been easy but at the end of the day, I am the winner. I have won once again, history broken, history made again.”

Ahead of the presidential and parliamentary elections which came off on Monday, December 7, 2020, her constituency was declared as a flashpoint following some acts of violence during the Electoral Commission’s compilation of a new voter register on July 2020, which witnessed the MP firing a gun at a voter registration centre.



Despite measures put in place to avert similar occurrences on Monday's elections, two people suffered gun wounds at the Church of Christ polling station at Kasoa in the Awutu Senya East constituency of the Central Region on the day of elections.







Click here to follow our Ghana Election Page for all the figures and results from the constituencies.



You can also click here to follow our livestream of Election Desk for all the press conferences, updates and interviews on the elections.