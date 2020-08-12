12
Politics Wed, 12 Aug 2020

Election 2020: I'm confident of NDC's victory - Onasis Kobby

A member of the Communication team of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kobby Onasis is confident his party will emerge victorious after the December 7 elections.

"I've never been this confident; NDC will be victorious come December 7, 2020..." he said on Kumasi-based Hello FM.

However, the Ashanti Regional Secretary of the NPP, Sam Pyne disagrees.

Watch their submission in the video below

Source: Peace FM

