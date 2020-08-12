Election 2020: I'm confident of NDC's victory - Onasis Kobby

Politics Wed, 12 Aug 2020
Click for Market Deals →
A member of the Communication team of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kobby Onasis is confident his party will emerge victorious after the December 7 elections.
"I've never been this confident; NDC will be victorious come December 7, 2020..." he said on Kumasi-based Hello FM.
However, the Ashanti Regional Secretary of the NPP, Sam Pyne disagrees.
Watch their submission in the video below
Source: Peace FM
Disclaimer
GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.
Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
Related Articles:
- Why would you want to foreword a book ‘damaging’ to the NDC? - Nana B asks Jane Naana
- Election 2020 not a done deal for any political party - Prof Gyampo
- Job creation: Action speaks louder than words - Bawumia to Mahama
- NPP MP’s alleged armed thug busted for almost killing NDC man
- Ghanaian Times: Let’s aggressively deal with political violence
- Read all related articles