Election 2020: I'm poised for victory come December 7 - Asokwa Independent Candidate

Hajia Fuseina Mohamed is confident of winning the Asokwa seat on December 7

Source: Owusu Morgan, Contributor

With just a week away for this year's parliamentary polls to be held, an independent candidate in the Asokwa constituency is promising a shocker in the exercise.

Hajia Fuseina Mahamudu a.k.a 'Hajia one (1), a businesswoman, says she is poised for victory come December 7.



According to her, she is destined to wrestle the seat from the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Patricia Appiagyei.



Madam Appiagyei, who is popularly known as 'Sompahemaa' to wit (Queen mother of development), is a Deputy Minister of Science, Environment and Technology, seeking a fourth term in the august house of parliament.



Hajia One contends that her message of change has gone down well with the constituents and that she can only be rest assured of a resounding victory in the polls.



According to her, the electorates have finally come to the realization that Madam Appiagyei has failed woefully to champion their needs for the period she has represented them in parliament.

The businesswoman contends that the constituents have seen the good things in her good self, hence, the unflinching support from all and sundry.



Hajia One in an interview stated that whereas Madam Appiagyei is welcomed with grim faces by the electorates, she is enjoying healthy embraces from the people.



"Can you imagine that the people do not want to see Appiagyei's face but they heartily welcome me anywhere I go?" the businesswoman asked rhetorically.



Hajia One revealed that she decided to seek the mandate of the people because of the poor state of the Asokwa constituency.



She indicated that though, the constituency is classified as a developed one, the road infrastructure there is in a bad state.

Also, the state of health and educational facilities are nothing good to write home about not to think of employment for the teeming youth.



Against this background, the businesswoman promised to help fix the roads in the constituency and also assist in the creation of employment opportunities for the youth.



Being somebody with a variety of employable skills, Hajia One promised to make skills acquisition training, a priority area in her administration.



"I know how to make different kinds of detergents, drinks and food products, so I will personally help train the youth in these areas to help them become financially self-dependent" she posited.



On the health front, the 49-year-old businesswoman vowed to facilitate the construction of a hospital to add up to the two already existing ones when she gets the nod.

Again, she promised to establish a fund to finance tertiary education in the area when voted into power so that students will not stay at home because of financial difficulties after completing senior high school which is currently free.



Hajia One categorically denied allegations that she is a member of the National Democratic Congress, stressing that she has always been a member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



She called on the electorates to renew the mandate of President Akufo-Addo come December 7 and vote for her as the MP.



Hajia One again called for free and fair elections, insisting that with fair play, history will be for her to make in a week's time.

