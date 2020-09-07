Politics

Election 2020: 'I thank Akufo-Addo for endorsing me' - NDC MP

Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, Member of Parliament for Ellembelle

The opposition National Democratic Congress Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembelle Constituency of the Western Region, Mr. Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah has thanked President Akufo-Addo for commending him for performing well for the area.

According to the NDC Lawmaker, the commendation by President Akufo-Addo indicates that he, Armah Kofi-Buah needs another four years to develop Ellembelle Constituency.



It will be recalled that on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 during his visit to Ellembelle Constituency at Teleku-Bokazo, President Akufo-Addo admitted that the NDC MP Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah had done well and he Armah Kofi-Buah had done his part and Ellembelle voters should change him and bring the NPP candidate.



"You have investments in Ellembelle, Kofi Armah Buah has done his part. Let's send him off in a grand style and bring NPP candidate, Bonzoh", President Akufo-Addo at Teleku-Bokazo lorry park.



Reacting to President Akufo-Addo's statement on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Aiyinasi Community Park where the Minority Caucus in Parliament engaged the NDC branch executives and sympathizers, Mr. Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah, the MP for the area stated that President Akufo-Addo had seen that he Kofi-Buah had done extremely well.



He added that, President Akufo-Addo had seen that his DCE for the area has not done well to change the lives of the people.

Mr. Armah Kofi-Buah emphasized that for the past three and half years the NPP government has not perform abysmally in the Ellembelle Constituency.



He said when it comes to developmental projects in the Constituency, the NPP doesn't come near the NDC.



The former Energy Minister disclosed to the gathering that the Akufo-Addo-led government had increased the country's legacy debt which started from Kwame Nkrumah era to John Mahama era from 120 billion to 250 billion.



He said after all these loans, the Akufo-Addo-led government could not boast of a single Infrastructural project in Ellembelle and Ghana as whole.



He, therefore, commended former President Akufo-Addo for the construction of Ghana Gas Processing Plant at Atuabo and ENI Gas Company at Sanzule in the Ellembelle Constituency.

"...just less than four years, the country's legacy debt that started from Kwame Nkrumah era to, Acheampong, Busia to Liman, Rawlings to Kufuor to Atta Mills to John Mahama which was 120 billion, President Akufo-Addo has contracted so many loans and right now the debt is at 250 billion but we don't see what they use the money for, the only thing Akufo-Addo will say is that they have used it to implement Free SHS but meanwhile, the Free SHS is like traffic light, they can't do it well, our students are still home and they are frustrated but at least in Ellembelle District here we can talk about Ghana Gas Processing Plant that we NDC established and also ENI Gas at Sanzule".



He said Ghanaians were ready to kick the underperforming Akufo-Addo-led government out from power come December 7, 2020.



He said the NPP in Ellembelle were so desperate adding that the NPP had realized that they had lost power so they were busy cutting sods for town roads in the area just to win votes.



He chastised the NPP for using the months left for the December 7 polls for cutting sod for projects.



"...the NPP know that they didn't perform, they know they didn't perform, the NPP know that they didn't do anything in Ellembelle here and right now you what the NPP and Ellembelle DCE are doing, the Ghana Gas town roads we started and couldn't finish the second before leaving power, they didn't continue with it, they have waited till this crucial moment, three months to Election, the DCE and the Assembly are rushing to move from one Community to another to cut sod for the construction of it but let me tell you that the DCE doesn't know know fund for the project are", he stated.

"...and no wonder President Akufo-Addo himself came here recently to confirm that I Armah Kofi-Buah has performed well and I thank him for praising me for my works and it is not easy for a sitting President to commend an opposition Member of Parliament and this tells you that the NDC has done well in Ellembelle", he added.



He, however, took the opportunity to call on NDC members in the area to come together and convass votes for him and former President John Mahama.



He thanked his colleague NDC MPs for wasting their precious time to engage NDC grassroot members in Ellembelle to explain what the next NDC government has for the country and also expose the NPP government over absymal performance and corruption.



The Energy Minister was optimistic that Ghanaians would re-elect John Mahama as their President and therefore promised that the Ghana Gas Processing facility would be expanded and build the Atuabo Freeport to create jobs for the youth

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

