Election 2020: Identifying hotspots a step in right direction – Former UCC VC

Former Vice Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, Rev Prof Emmanuel Adow Obeng

Former Vice Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, Rev Prof Emmanuel Adow Obeng, has commended the security agencies for identifying possible flashpoints across the country ahead of the December polls.

According to him, this is indication that the security agencies and the electoral management bodies are concerned about the safety of Ghanaians.



However, he was quick to call for the enforcement of appropriate measures ahead of time in order to avert possible chaos.



Speaking in an interview with Rev Dr Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong on ‘What Is Next?’ he said “Identifying as flashpoints in my view is a step in the right direction but what do you do with that information…we don’t wait until its two weeks or one week to elections before we take any actions…No…”



He argued that at this point security agencies should have already implemented mechanisms to diffuse the tension in such areas.



Rev Prof Emmanuel Adow Obeng also advised that going forward, the government and security agencies must take years to layout plans and not just weeks. By way of organizing public sensitization programmes and education to address the issue.

As part of preparations toward the upcoming December polls, the Ghana Police Service in October released a list of some constituencies across the country which are prone to various levels of violence and discrepancies.



Ashanti Region came top with 635 identified hotspots including; Offinso North, Asawase, Effiduase/Asokore, Ejura/Sekyedumase, and Bantama as top five.



In Bono Region, 192 hotspots have been identified with Tain, Jaman South, Banda, and Wenchi as top four.



Other areas like Bono East and Ahafo regions have been noted to have 118 and 80 hotspots, respectively.