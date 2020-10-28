Election 2020: If Akufo-Addo gets 1m votes, Ghanaians are not truthful - Alhaji Haruna

Former National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary candidate for Ablekuma Central Constituency, Alhaji Halidu Haruna believes the ruling government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will not get more than one million votes in the forthcoming December 7 election.
According to him, "if Nana Addo gets 1m votes then it means the people of this country are not truthful; it means they don't accept the truth. Nana Addo should not even get one person to vote for him if we are going to be truthful".
Alhaji Halidu who was speaking on Neat FM Me Man Nti programme added that "when we vote for Nana Addo we are encouraging other politicians to lie..."
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- Free primary healthcare will cost GHC1.4b annually – Mahama
- Stop using soldiers to do the work of police - Kwesi Pratt cautions government
- Mahama, Ofosu Ampofo, others blamed for ‘numerous fights’ ahead of Election 2020
- NDC youth curse Ken Agyapong over false accusations against Ato Forson
- Disregard Ken Agyapong’s useless talk against Ato Forson – Ajumako NDC to public
- Read all related articles