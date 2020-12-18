Election 2020: If you don’t have evidence to go to court, concede – Gabby to Mahama

Gabby Otchere Darko and Former President, John Dramani Mahama

President Akufo-Addo’s cousin, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has urged the leader of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama to concede defeat in the December 7 election if he has no evidence to go court over alleged claims of rigging in the polls.

According to Mr Otchere-Darko, the real contest between the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the NDC has to do with the number of seats each party has won in parliament and Mr Mahama knows that.



“Dear John, if you don’t have the evidence to go to court, please concede now. Stop deceiving your supporters now before any gross harm is done. The real contest on both sides is on parliamentaries. You know it,” Mr Otchere-Darko posted on Facebook.



The advise comes following Mr Mahama and the NDC’s resolve to reject the election results as announced by the Electoral Commission.



According to the NDC and Mr Mahama, the election was rigged for the incumbent President, Nana Akufo-Addo.

Supporters of the NDC have been demonstrating asking the EC Chair, Jean Mensa to declare Mr Mahama the winner and also resign.



On Thursday, 17 December 2020, a demonstration near the EC headquarters turned violent forcing the Police to disperse the crowd with tear gas while protestors pelted the security offices with stones.



Many civil society organisations, religious and traditional leaders have advised Mr Mahama and the NDC to seek redress in court if they have any issue with the electoral results but the NDC says it wants a forensic audit into the figures released by the EC.



