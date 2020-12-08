Election 2020: Incumbent falls so far

Ghana's parliament

Following varied results from the various constituencies so far, these are the list of incumbent Members of Parliament who lost their seats to their contenders in December 7 polls

1.Yaw Buaben Asamoa



The Member of Parliament for the Adentan Constituency, Yaw Buaben Asamoa, has lost his seat to the opposition National Democratic Congress.



The New Patriotic Party's MP lost to the NDC's Mohammed Adamu Ramadan.



This adds up to the number of seats grabbed by the NDC in this year's Parliamentary and Presidential elections.



2. Abu-Bakar Saddique Boniface



The NDC parliamentary candidate for Madina Constituency, Francis Xavier Sosu has won against NPP’s Abu-Bakar Saddique Boniface.



3. Major (rtd) Derek Oduro

He won by 61, 274 votes while the incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP managed to pull some 46, 525 votes.



Deputy Defence Minister Major (rtd) Derek Oduro has lost the Nkoranza North seat.



The retired army officer was defeated by the main opposition National Democratic Congress’ candidate, Mr Joseph Kwasi Mensah.



Mr. Mensah polled 15,124 votes while the incumbent polled 10,978 votes.



4. George Andah



Deputy Minister for Communications George Andah has lost his Awutu Senya West parliamentary seat to Gizella Tetteh-Agbotui of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Gizella is sister to Hannah Tetteh.

According to the provisional results, Gizella Tetteh polled 32,708 while George Andah polled 29,832.



The results make Mr. Andah a one-time parliamentarian.



5. Hajia Alima Mahama



The Member of Parliament (MP) for Nalerigu-Gambaga Constituency in the North East Region is Hajia Alima Mahama lost her seat to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate Alhaji Baba Issifu Seidu, with 5,000 votes.



6.Barbara Asher Ayisi



Deputy Minister for Works and Housing, Barbara Asher Ayisi has lost her Cape Coast North parliamentary seat to the National Democratic Congress.



provisional results indicate that the National Democratic Congress’s candidate, Dr. Kwamina Minta Nyarku polled some 22,972 votes against Barbara Ayisi’s 21,643.

7.Adam Mutawakilu



Deputy Chief of Staff Samuel Abu Jinapor has won the Damongo seat, nudging off the main opposition National Democratic Congress’ Adam Mutawakilu, the incumbent.



Mr. Jinapor, who ran on the ticket of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), polled 15,671 votes.



Mr. Mutawakilu got 13,330 votes.



8. Joseph Dindiok Kpemka



The Deputy Attorney General Joseph Dindiok Kpemka has lost the Tempane Constituency in the Upper East Region to Madam Lydia Akanvariba Adakudugu.



Kpemka who was until Monday, December 7, 2020, the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, polled 16,461 votes representing 44.01% as against 20,939; representing 55.99%.

9.Barbara Oteng Gyasi



Barbara Oteng Gyasi, the Minister of Tourism, Art and Culture has been kicked off the Prestea Huni-Valley seat by the National Democratic Congress’s Robert Wisdom Cudjoe.



Madam Oteng Gyasi polled 34,067 votes while the NDC’s candidate garnered 56,464 votes.



GhanaWeb will update this story as and when results are certified.