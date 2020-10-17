Election 2020: Independent Parliamentary candidates can change - NPP’s Obiri Boahen

Nana Obiri Boahen, deputy general of the ruling New Patriotic Party

Members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) who broke away from the party seeking to enter Parliament as independent parliamentary candidates in the upcoming December 7 polls can change their minds and rejoin their mother party.

As such, they should be free from all physical attacks or any form of character assassination by members of the NPP, an official has said.



According to NPP Deputy General Secretary, Boahen Nana Obiri, insults will not do any good trick for the party should NPP members and sympathizers continue to launch scathing attacks on any individual simply because that person has broken away from the party.



“Don’t insult them. You can dine, dance with them, and convince them back”, a Deputy General Secretary of NPP, Lawyer Obiri Boahen has said in an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com.

Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said all defeated parliamentary aspirants who plan contesting the 2020 parliamentary elections as independent candidates have no respect for him and hence he cannot work with such individuals.



Adding his voice to it, Lawyer Obiri Boahen is of a strong opinion that, if a careful step is taken again by the party leadership, the outcome will be positive for the party.



“People can change their minds on the night of 6 December before the election day so let us not insult their supporters”, Nana Obiri Boahen told the host.