Election 2020: It’s sad, corruption is not a major issue – Franklin Cudjoe laments

Franklin Cudjoe heads think tank, IMANI Africa

Head of policy think tank, IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has said polls about what people regard topical ahead of the general elections on December 7, 2020, shows corruption is not as important as it was in the last election.

According to him, this is bad because it shows that the fight against corruption has been lost.



“Sorry folks, from the polls I have seen, corruption is not a major issue in this election, sadly. It is all about Free SHS, COVID-19 fight and infrastructure,” he posted on his social media pages.



Franklin Cudjoe said in the previous election some elites in Ghana made a big deal about allegations of corruption under former President John Dramani Mahama, but, unfortunately, these same people have become extremely silent about allegations of corruption under the Nana Akufo-Addo administration.



“The hypocrisy of the Ghanaian elite is in the silence of people who held demonstrations against corruption during Mahama’s time,” Franklin Cudjoe told GhanaWeb on Thursday, December 4, 2020.



According to him, the recent viral video showing Nana Akufo-Addo receiving something in an envelope would have prompted many demonstrations if it had happened under the previous administration, a sign that the fight against graft has been lost.

“It is sad, but the fight against corruption has been lost,” he laments.



Ghanaians will go to the polls on Monday, December 7, 2020, to elect a President and Members of Parliament.



The race will be between incumbent President Nana Akufo-Addo and John Dramani Mahama of the main NDC, although eleven political parties and one independent candidate are billed to contest.



