Election 2020: It should be 'witchcraft' to vote for John Mahama - Kwamena Duncan

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and John Dramani Mahama

Minister for Central Region, Kwamena Duncan says any Ghanaian who votes for former President John Dramani Mahama in the 2020 elections must be possessed by witchcraft.

Speaking to host Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme, the Central Regional Minister asked what will motivate a Ghanaian to go into the polls and cast a ballot for an Ex-President who woefully failed the citizenry during his regime.



He was of an absolute surety that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will win the presidential elections with no difficulty, come Monday, December 7.



According to him, the President, in the first term, has improved the lives of Ghanaians through his social intervention policies like the free SHS among others and promised there will be better programmes in the next four years of the government.



Kwamena Duncan added, in the next Akufo-Addo administration, all university students in the country will not be charged for light and water bills in the next academic year.

"By God's grace, under Akufo-Addo, light bill, water bill in next academic [year] is going to be a thing of past," he revealed.



"So, everywhere you turn, you ask yourself what will at all motivate a Ghanaian to go to the polls on 7th December and go and cast a ballot for former President Mahama and the NDC? What will motivate a Ghanaian to do?'' he questioned.



To him, "it should be witchcraft or pull him down syndrome" for an electorate to cast his or her ballot for Mr. John Mahama.