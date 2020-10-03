Election 2020: John Mahama begins tour of Ahafo Region

NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, the Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has begun a tour of the Ahafo Region, after wrapping up a four-day tour of the Bono Region.

James Agyenim-Boateng, the Campaign Spokesperson of the NDC, in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, said Mr Mahama would spend two days touring all constituencies.



It said John Mahama would meet and interact with chiefs, farmers, artisans, market women, okada riders, and commercial drivers.

It noted that he would highlight the People’s Manifesto, the NDC’s manifesto for the December 7, general election, during his meetings and speak to specific policy interventions planned for the Ahafo Region and its local economy.



It said Mr Mahama’s tour of the Ahafo Region would end on Saturday following which he would embark on a tour of the Western North Region.