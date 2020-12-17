Election 2020: Kennedy Agyapong withdraws allegation against Techiman North DCE

MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has withdrawn allegations against Techiman North District Chief Executive, Peter Mensah that seemed to suggest that he (DCE) sponsored opposition member to beat an NPP Parliamentary candidate in the just ended general elections.

According to Kennedy Agyapong, the information he received from Techiman by some party members were not only outright lies but fabricated aimed at verifying the hard-earned reputation of the DCE, Peter Mensah.



Speaking on NET 2 TV Programme dubbed "The Seat’’ on Monday, December 14, 2020 Kennedy Agyapong indicated that all allegations made against the DCE were unfounded and can’t be substantiated, hence his withdrawal and called on the District head to do his maximum best to unite the party.



The DCE denial



Peter Mensah has, therefore, refuted those claims and revealed that he rendered a sincere service and support to enable the president Nana Adoo win and also the MP for the constituency Hon Martin Oti Gyarko retained his seat but unfortunately it couldn’t materialized.



"Why should I support and assist someone from an opposition party? That will be like going to fetch water with a basket which won’t help me, the party or my constituents,” he stressed.



He said such wild allegations were being concocted by some people who want him out of office.

He maintained that it will be out of the bounds of human reasoning to sponsor a candidate against his own party.



“Since the issue came up, my family, my friends and everyone have been worried for me. I didn’t take things lightly. Every problem has its own genesis but when it comes to working at the District level and cooperating with the MP during the campaign, you cannot take it away from me on the job I did in the constituency,” he said in an interview on Net 2 TV Monday.



Mr Mensah said all efforts to meet the MP after the elections have proved futile due to the spurious claims.



“Every constituency has its own dynamics and after losing I had to meet the MP but this issue of me sponsoring the loss of the MP came up and disorganised me,” he added.



This notwithstanding, the Techiman North MCE said he will work to address all the issues for the NPP to win back the seat in 2024.